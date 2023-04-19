Shake Shack signs deal to open Israel chain

US hamburger chain Shake Shack today signed a deal with Harel Wizel and Yarzin-Sella Group to set up and operate a chain in Israel. The first outlet will open in 2024 in Tel Aviv and according to Shake Shack by 2033, there will be 15 chains around Israel.

Shake Shack serves classic American fare and plans adapting its menu to Israeli tastes by creating a partnership with local companies. The Israeli menu will include the US chain's flagship Shackburger as well as chips, shakes, beer, wine, ice cream, and more. "From the very first moment Harel Wizel and Yarzin Sella Group approached us, we were blown away by their incredible passion for Shake Shack and their expertise in operating global brands," said Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. "We have long admired the rich and diverse food culture of Israel, and we couldn’t be more excited to arrive in Tel Aviv and reach 15 Shacks across Israel by 2033."

Harel Wizel added, "We're thrilled to bring the iconic Shake Shack experience to Israel and share our passion for high-quality ingredients, hospitality, and community. We will secure access to the best locations all around the country, ensuring that we can bring the Shake Shack experience to as many people as possible. Together, we're committed to creating a memorable Shake Shack experience for all our guests."

Yarzin Sella Group chairman Yuval Sella said, "We are honored to bring this beloved American brand to our local market and provide our guests with the same exceptional quality and experience that Shake Shack is known for worldwide. This is an exciting milestone for our company, and we look forward to sharing the joy of Shake Shack with the people of Israel. Shake Shack has long been a brand that I have admired, and after getting to know the amazing people behind it, I am even prouder and more excited to bring it to Israel."

Since the original Shake Shack opened in 2004 in New York City's Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to over 450 locations worldwide, including 295 in 32 US states, and over 155 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more. The company is traded on Wall Street with a market cap of $2.3 billion.

Yarzin Sella Group and Harel Wizel's Fox-Wizel recently signed a franchisee agreement with international fresh food chain Pret a Manger to operate outlets in Israel.

