Shapir wins tender for western entrance to airport

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) has won the Israel Airports Authority tender to build the Ben Gurion Airport West Interchange on Road 1 and the entrance to the airport. This is one of the biggest infrastructure projects due to be implemented at Ben Gurion airport in the coming years and will ease traffic congestion in the region.

Currently vehicles travelling to the airport from Tel Aviv on Road 1 must pass the airport and enter from the eastern side before driving back west to the Terminal 3 building. The new interchange will shorten this journey by about 10 kilometers and ease traffic congestion on the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway (Road 1) between Kfar Habad and the current entrance to the airport. The project will also support the increased number of passengers projected to use the airport, which is predicted to reach 30 million by 2030.

The cost of the project is estimated at NIS 1 billion. Some of the preparatory earthworks has already been undertaken by the Netivei Ayalon Co. and the work in the airport will be carried out by Shapir. The work is scheduled to be completed by 2029.

The new interchange will include three bridges over the Ayalon River, which will connect Road 1 directly to the airport terminals and allow a speedier exit from the airport to the west. The new entrance will include nine lanes for undertaking security checks on vehicles coming into the airport.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.