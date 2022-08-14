Sharp fall in new home sales in Israel

23,800 new homes were sold in Israel in the first half of 2022, down 11% from the first half of 2011, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The figures are likely still falling with new homes sales in the second quarter of 2022, down 14% from the first quarter. In June 2022, new home sales were down 26% from June 2021.

2022 looks like being a turning point in the housing market, with sales of new homes rising consistently between 2019 and 2021 (except for the first Covid lockdown in the spring of 2020). The fall began in August 2021, with an average monthly fall of 3.3% in new homes sales since.

RELATED ARTICLES Netanya takes lead in new home sales

Ashkelon was the city with the most new homes sold in the first half of 2022 - 1,221, followed closely by Tel Aviv with 1,206, Netanya 1,117, Ramat Gan 978, Jerusalem 952, Beit Shemesh 925, Rishon Lezion 906, Beersheva 757, Ashdod 684, and Bat Yam 556.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 14 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.