Sheba climbs again in “Newsweek” world hospital top ten

US magazine "Newsweek" has listed Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in Israel as the world's seventh best hospital. Sheba Medfical Center has been consistently climbing in the rankings. Last year "Newsweek" ranked Sheba Medical Center in eighth place, two years ago in ninth place and previously it was in tenth place.

Other Israeli hospitals have also fared well in the "Newsweek" rankings. Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv moved up two places to 58 and Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem rose from 242 to 157, despite a year of severe budgetary crisis. However, Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva fell from 122 to 165.

These were the only Israeli hospitals in "Newsweek’s" ranking of the top 250 worldwide. In the internal Israeli rankings, Rambam Hospital in Haifa was in fifth place followed by Shaarei Zedek, Soroka, Hadassah Mount Scopus, Western Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya and Carmel Hospital in Haifa. The rankings here were the same as last year except that Carmel Hospital replaced Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

"Newsweek" compiles the best hospital rankings together with German data gathering company Statista. To compile the ranking, a joint committee of Newsweek and Statista evaluates more than 2,000 of the approximately 215,000 hospitals worldwide. The hospitals that made it into the ranking are from 30 countries. The magazine interviews doctors, hospital administrators, and even sends surveys to patients, in order to compare not only their satisfaction levels but also their clinical condition, and the outcome of their treatment. Ultimately, the hospitals are ranked in two rankings - global, and domestic for each country.

The top ten was headed by four US hospitals - the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota followed by Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Massachusetts General in Boston and Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. After these were Toronto General in Canada and Karlinska University Hospital in Sweden.

Sheba Medical Center director general Prof. Yitshak Kreiss said, "The continued rise in the global ranking is the result of a clear strategic decision. We decided to place Sheba at the heart of the digital transformation of medicine worldwide, and within it to lead at the forefront of the AI revolution. We chose not to embrace change retrospectively but to shape it, and not just to participate in the global race but to set its pace."

