A combination of domestic and external factors has pushed the shekel to a nearly one-year weakest against the US dollar, with the exchange rate currently around NIS 3.26/$. "Globes" analyzes the recent trends driving the depreciation of the shekel.

Firstly, the US dollar itself is currently strengthening against all major global currencies. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the dollar's global strength, has risen by about 4.4% since the beginning of September, to the current level of 103.8. This marks its highest point since March 2025, a period when President Trump’s aggressive tariff plan roiled the markets. During that same timeframe, the dollar strengthened by more than 8% against the shekel.

There is more than one reason for the significant strengthening of the US currency globally, but the primary and most prominent factor is the growing expectation for further interest rate hikes in the US, with many analysts recently suggesting that monetary policy could tighten more than the markets initially anticipated. This follows, among other things, a series of statements from numerous senior US Federal Reserve officials in recent days supporting a series of interest rate hikes. Most notable among them is likely Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who did not rule out a substantial 50-basis-point hike at the next policy meeting in early December. Markets are currently pricing in a certain 25-basis-point hike in December, alongside a 70% probability of another rate increase in January.

The strengthening of the dollar is also linked to the sharp volatility on Wall Street, driven by concerns about the massive capital requirements of tech giants to build out AI infrastructure, as well as the Democratic shift in the US midterm elections, which has sparked fears of stricter regulation that could slow the expansion of AI. More recently, the dramatic resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has cast the entire ecosystem into a state of uncertainty. The US currency, which serves as a "safe-haven" asset during periods of market turbulence, has received a boost.

Primary factor: Institutional forex movements

The sharp declines recently seen on Wall Street are directly impacting the holdings of Israeli institutional investors, who, in turn, are required to rebalance their foreign currency exposure levels.

Mizrahi Tefahot bank chief strategist Yonie Fanning tells "Globes" that in recent quarters, Israel’s current account has been neutral or close to it. While a significant portion stems from the export of intellectual property used for production abroad, the export of services remains robust. This offsets the impact of the domestic trade deficit, which has reached a relatively unusual level of about $5 billion. Consequently, according to Fanning, the primary influence on the exchange rate stems from foreign currency movements initiated by financial players, both in Israel and abroad.

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Fanning estimates, "Flows from foreign entities are currently positive, meaning there is a net purchase of shekels, though to a relatively moderate extent. On the other hand, there are the financial impacts driven by local players. Foremost among these are institutional investors, who hold a securities portfolio valued at nearly $500 billion about half of which is hedged. This hedging creates a financial position that moves in the opposite direction to stock market indices, most notably the S&P 500 and Nasdaq."

"An examination of the daily dynamics between the S&P 500 and NIS/$ exchange rate reveals a negative correlation of about 65%, meaning that in recent months, movements in the latter have tended to drive the former in the opposite direction," Fanning noted. "In other words, the S&P’s decline of about 4% over the past month accounts for about 2.5% of the weakening of the shekel against the dollar. Furthermore, the rise in option prices on stock indices has led to increased dollar-denominated collateral requirements for holders of stock index futures, which has further contributed to the shekel’s weakness. Looking at it from another angle, a three-month NIS/$ currency swap, for instance, implies an annualized cost of roughly 2.5% - a result of the current low interest-rate curve, contrasted against strong expectations for interest-rate hikes in the US."

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October, which unexpectedly cut the annual inflation rate to 1.1%, may also have contributed, to some extent, to the depreciation of the shekel. While Fanning noted that market expectations on an interest-rate cut next week have remained largely stable, he remarked, "The fact that this helps price in a potential rate cut next week, contrary to the outlook in the US, is part of the broader picture driving the 'weaker' shekel."

Knesset elections effect

A major portion of the depreciation seen in the shekel over the past month has been due to Israel’s indecisive election results. In the week following the elections, between October 28 and November 4, the shekel weakened against the dollar by about 3.3%.

Some analysts recently suggested that the reaction of the local market and the exchange rate to the election results would depend less on the identity of the leader that ultimately takes the helm, and more on the likelihood of forming a stable government. Dr. Ilan Gildin, a partner and hedge fund manager at Karni Family Office, noted last month: "The more critical question is whether an outcome will emerge that allows for the formation of a stable coalition, the passage of a responsible budget, and the establishment of a clear horizon for economic policy."

Gildin added, "An outcome that reduces uncertainty could bolster the shekel and Israeli assets, whereas a scenario involving protracted coalition negotiations, or even repeat elections, could weigh on them."

Bank Hapoalim chief strategist Modi Shafrir recently held an extensive series of meetings in London with hedge funds and foreign banks. These institutions assessed that if Gadi Eizenkot were to succeed in forming a government, the immediate reaction would be a sharp strengthening of the shekel. According to Shafrir, there was a broad consensus among them that such a scenario would lead to "a general decline in Israel’s risk premium-manifested in lower bond yields, a narrowing of the basis swap, and a rise in local stock indices."

In his weekly review, Shafrir noted that, should a government be formed, "Nearly all investment managers predicted that the NIS/$ exchange rate would drop toward the 3-shekel level. Many prefer to increase their exposure to Israel via the shekel rather than through interest rates."

Conversely, Bank Hapoalim assessed that if the likelihood of further elections increases, the shekel would weaken, and institutional investors would increase their exposure to foreign currency. Given this, it is quite possible that as negotiations to form a government increasingly appear to be heading toward a dead end, this could have a negative impact on the strength of the shekel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

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