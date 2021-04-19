Shekel gains ahead of BoI rate call

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and is stable against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.55% against the dollar at NIS 3.263/$ and up 0.07% against the euro at NIS 3.929/€.

On Friday the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.183% lower, at NIS 3.281/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.191% lower, at NIS 3.927/€.

This afternoon the Bank of Israel will announced its interest rate decision for May with no expectations of a change to the 0.1% rate. The focus will be on the Bank of Israel's growth forecast and inflation expectations.

Last week Bank Leumi head of market strategy Kobi Levi described the NIS 3.30/$ rate as the new normal. He said that he expected the shekel-dollar rate to remain in the NIS 3.25-3.35/$ range for the rest of 2021. The shekel-dollar rate has been trading in this range since mid-January when the Bank of Israel announced its $30 billion foreign currency purchasing program for 2021. Today's strengthening of the shekel sees it move towards the lower edge of that range.

