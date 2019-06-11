Shekel gains as BoI mulls foreign currency purchases

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and stable against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.24% against the dollar at NIS 3.576/$ and down 0.03% against the euro at 4.051/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.444% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.585/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.108% at 4.052/€.

As the shekel continues to gain ground against the dollar, market sources believe that the Bank of Israel might resume foreign currency purchases in order to weaken the Israeli currency and assist exporters. Last week, the Bank of Israel revealed that it had resumed foreign currency purchases in May, albeit only $50 million. The only previous foreign currency purchases this year were of $30 million in January.

On the other hand, with the Fed likely to cut US interest rates in the coming few months, it is becomingly increasingly unlikely that the Bank of Israel will raise interest rates and strengthen the shekel, say Meitav DS analysts.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 11, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019 בנק ישראל עשוי להגביר את התערבותו בשוק המט"ח אם תימשך מגמת היחלשותו של הדולר - כך העריכו היום פעילים בשוק. בהודעתו החודשית על מצב יתרות המט"ח לחודש מאי, גילה בנק ישראל כי רכש במהלך החודש 50 מיליון דולר. לא מדובר בסכום שיש לו השפעה משמעותית על שער החליפין שקל-דולר, אולם המהלך עשוי להתפרש כאיתות. בנוסף זהו הסכום הגדול ביותר מאז כניסתו של פרופ' אמיר ירון לתפקיד הנגיד. בינואר השנה רכש הבנק כ-30 מיליון דולר. ירון אותת בעבר כי בכוונתו לדבוק במדיניות שאפיינה את בנק ישראל בתקופת כהונתה של הנגידה הקודמת פרופ' קרנית פלוג, שלפיה הבנק יתערב במסחר במט"ח כאשר יזהה עיוותים במסחר בשווקים או התחזקות של השקל מעבר לנתוני היסוד, רמז לפעילות ספקולטיווית מצד משקיעים.