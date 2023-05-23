Shekel weakens despite rate hike

The shekel has been weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.52% at 3.670/$ and the shekel-euro rate is up 0.10% at NIS 3.95/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.165% from Friday, at NIS 3.651/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.578% higher at NIS 3.952/€.

The shekel is weaker today even though the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee, headed by Governor Prof. Amir Yaron, yesterday raised the interest rate from 4.5% to 4.75%, the tenth rate hike in just over a year.

The latest hike comes after an unexpectedly high Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for April published last week, which keeps annual inflation in Israel at 5%. Unlike in the US and Europe, inflation shows no signs of moderating in Israel.

The Bank of Israel had previously forecast that the interest rate would not reach 4.75% until the end of the year. When interviewed after the rate hike announcement, Yaron was not prepared to say that this might be the last rate hike.

