Sheldon Adelson buys Sammy Ofer's Tel Aviv apartment

US billionaire Sheldon Adelson has bought the luxury Tel Aviv apartment of the late Sammy Ofer, sources inform "Globes." The penthouse covers one and a half floors in one of the three exclusive Akirov Towers in Pinkas Street in Old North Tel Aviv.

The deal, worth tens of millions of dollars, was signed in July with the heirs of the late Sammy Ofer. The apartment was registered in the name of one of the companies owned by Ofer.

Adelson has bought the penthouse on the 33rd and 34th floors of the middle tower. The penthouse covers 900 square meters and also has a 150 square meter balcony with a commanding view of Tel Aviv.

On the eve of the sale, $40 million was being asked for the apartment. The sale has not yet been registered with the Israel Tax Authority but at the Israel Land Registry (Tabu), a sale is recorded on July 23 under the name of a US company Akirov Mazal Tov LLC.

The Adelson family already owns an apartment in Akirov Towers with one unit registered in the name of Sheldon Adelson's Israeli wife Miriam Adelson.

The three Akirov Towers (also known as Tzameret Towers) are considered one of Tel Aviv's most coveted addresses. Among high profile recent deals, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak sold a 31st floor apartment in one of the towers to Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi for NIS 26.5 million.

According to the Forbes 400 List of richest Americans published last week, Adelson was ranked 15 with estimated wealth of $35.5 billion.

