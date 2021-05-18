Shikun & Binui bids to buy control of Paz

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) has joined the fray in the struggle to buy control of Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL). Shikun & Binui today sent a letter to Paz chairman Harel Locker offering to merge its subsidiary Shikun & Binui Energy into Paz in exchange for 58% of the shares of Paz.

Paz is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) with a market cap of NIS 4 billion so the offer reflects a valuation of NIS 5.5 billion for Shikun & Binui Energy. Shikun & Binui said that Paz's strategy would integrate well with the assets, capabilities and knowhow of Shikun & Binui Energy. Shikun & Binui added that acceptance of its offer would represent the rapid and almost immediate implementation of the board's plans.

