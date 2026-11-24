CrowdStrike’s $44 billion acquisition of Zscaler represents the peak of a massive wave of acquisitions in the cybersecurity sector over the past few years with many of the deals involving Israeli companies.

Notable transactions include Google’s acquisition of Israeli firm Wiz for $32 billion, Cisco’s acquisition of Splunk ($28 billion), and Palo Alto Networks’ acquisition of Israel’s CyberArk ($25 billion). Also included are ServiceNow’s acquisition of Israeli company Armis for $7.75 billion, and Proofpoint’s acquisition of Israeli-founded data security firm Varonis, announced last month, for about $6.3 billion.

These five deals, alongside the acquisition involving Zscaler, reach a cumulative value of roughly $144 billion. This figure underscores the intensity of consolidation within the industry, as technology and cybersecurity giants invest vast sums to acquire companies and technologies, all in an effort to expand their operations and strengthen their standing in a highly competitive market.

And how will this impact Israel? CrowdStrike employs over 500 people in Israel, following its acquisition of several Israeli companies, including Bionic, Flow Security, and Adaptive Shield. Zscaler has also expanded its local operations through acquisitions; and according to media reports, it employs about 200 people in Israel.

However, the implications may extend well beyond the merger’s impact on local employees. Technology investment fund Lucid Capital founder and CEO Shahar Cohen suggests that the deal could actually harm the Israeli cybersecurity industry, as it reinforces a trend where organizations prefer to procure a range of security services from a single large provider, rather than integrating solutions from smaller, specialized firms.

That said, this remains speculative. While the growing dominance of cybersecurity giants may pose challenges for independent companies, it could also make startups with unique technologies highly sought-after acquisition targets. The broader question now is not merely which firm will emerge as the largest cybersecurity company, but whether organizations will continue to source security solutions from a diverse array of vendors or instead choose to entrust the bulk of their defensive infrastructure to a handful of industry giants. With its $44 billion deal, CrowdStrike is betting on the latter scenario.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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