Shraga Brosh convicted of tax evasion

Former Manufacturers Association of Israel president Shraga Brosh has been convicted of tax evasion and fraud in the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court. In the indictment against Brosh and his accountant Michael Bar-Levav, who represented him, they were accused of evading taxes worth NIS 1.5 million and forging a document that was submitted to the Israel Tax Authority.

Brosh, the company he owns and Bar-Levav, were charged with fraud with the intent to evade tax, forging a document with the intent to obtain something under aggravated circumstances and fraudulently obtaining something under aggravated circumstances.

Bar-Levav, was convicted two years ago, as part of a plea bargain, after pleading guilty in the indictment. Bar Levav admitted that he helped Brosh prepare fake documents for the benefit of tax benefits, and he was sentenced to nine months in prison, a fine of NIS 50,000, and barred from practicing accountancy.

Adv. Iris Niv Sabag of the Shienman-Negev-Niv law firm said on behalf of Shraga Brosh: "We were very surprised by the ruling. Shraga Brosh presented significant and basic defense claims and we stand behind them. After we study the ruling, we will consider our steps."

