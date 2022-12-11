Shufersal cuts and freezes prices of 320 products

Israel's largest supermarket chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) has announced that it has cut and frozen the prices of over 320 products for six months. The products are in a range of categories ranging from food and dairy, to soft drinks, and snacks, and cleaning, healthcare, and toiletry products.

The items include 70 Shufersal private brand products and the rest from a list of well-known companies including Strauss, Tnuva, Osem, Sano and other suppliers, most of whom have announced price hikes recently.

Shufersal's latest move follows public criticism after it back down and raised prices on some of Tnuva's more popular products after initially refusing to stock the affected items.

Among the items no on the list of the products whose prices are being cut and frozen by Shufersal are Strauss's Symphony cheese (NIS 11 cut to NIS 10), even though it is included in the price rises announced by Strauss last week. Tnuva's GO yoghourts, also included in that company's price hikes, will now sell for NIS 5 instead of NIS 5.90.

Healthcare and toiletry products on the list of prices to be cut and frozen include wet wipes, diapers, skin care and shampoos, washing detergents and cleaning products. Food items include pastas and noodles, cereals, dough, pickles, frozen products, juices and ice creams as well as ketchup, soup almonds, and Osem's iconic Bisli snacks.

Shufersal has been working on launching this campaign for several months since the price rises began to mount. The chains has striven to include the most popular items in the basket of goods.

Shufersal launched a similar campaign in 2014 as did rival chain Tiv Taam (TASE: TTAM) which announced a basket of products with fixed discounts.

