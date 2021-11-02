Shufersal in talks to buy Kravitz office supplies chain

Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it is in talks to buy the Kravitz office supplies and stationery chain. "Calcalist" reported prior to the announcement that that talks were at a company valuation of NIS 300 million for Kravitz.

However, Shufersal stressed, "There is no certainty that the talks will lead to any agreements. If the talks do result in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the parties or a definitive agreement between the parties, then the company will report this as required by law."

Shufersal was reportedly interested last year in acquiring office supplies chain Office Depot.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.