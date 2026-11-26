Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal (TASE: SAE) today reported lower revenue and profit for the third quarter of 2026 and announced it would be launching a new chain.

Net profit in the third quarter fell 14.5% to NIS 130 million, from NIS 152 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue fell 4.6% to NIS 3.55 billion, from NIS 3.72 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The company said retail revenue fell mainly because online sales declined after a change to its distribution operations reduced service availability for some customers, and because wholesale revenue fell. Shufersal also attributed the decline to an increase in Israelis travelling abroad and the days of the week on which the holidays fell. According to Central Bureau of Statistics figures cited by the company, Israelis travelling abroad rose 21% from the corresponding period.

Shufersal to launch new chain

Alongside the results, Shufersal co-CEO Shlomi Amir announced the launch of the Hyper Neto discount warehouse supermarket chain. The chain will begin with 20 stores through a combination of conversions and new openings. The first store will open in Kiryat Motzkin in the coming weeks. The company said the format would take a new approach to marketing and merchandising and offer a wide range of products, including in its fresh food departments.

In its online business, the group reported that it had completed an overhaul of its delivery operations, from order-picking sites to customers’ homes. It also upgraded its website and app, changing how customers navigate them, tailoring offers to customers and expanding its range of products and categories.

The group continues to upgrade stores and fresh food departments, open new stores, convert existing ones and close loss-making locations. It also reported importing meat directly from South America and expanding its imports of non-food products. Shufersal’s loyalty club has about 2.4 million members.

The group said its real estate arm, LARO, signed a land-for-development deal with Tidhar involving a 5,600 square meter plot that LARO owns in Jerusalem’s Talpiot neighborhood. The group also announced that construction had begun on a shopping center in the Ramot neighborhood of Beersheva. These developments follow a tender win to build a retail, employment and tourism complex in Ramat Negev, the acquisition of the remaining rights in the Kordani complex in Kiryat Motzkin and the acquisition of commercial rights in a project in Havatzelet Hasharon in Netanya.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2026.

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