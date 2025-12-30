Six bids received for Road 6 northern section tender

Six consortia including Israeli and international companies have submitted bids to build, operate and maintain the new northern section of Road 6 from the Somekh Interchange to Beit Ha’Emek. The bids were submitted after the completion of the preliminary selection phase conducted by the state.

The 22 kilometer section is planned as a toll highway with three lanes in each direction. As part of the work, three new interchanges will be built: Abelayim, Makr and Beit HaEmek. The target date for opening the road is 2030.

The project is being promoted by the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance accountant general department and the Cross-Israel Highway Co. and will be implemented as a public-private partnership (PPP). The selected concessionaire will also be responsible for its operation and maintenance throughout the concessionary period.

According to state data, the new section is intended to provide a solution to traffic congestion on Roads 4, 70 and 22, and to improve transport connectivity between the north and center of the country.

Among the consortia that submitted bids for the tenderare: Danya Cebus and Dan; Shikun & Binui and Egged, Minrav Group, Milgam Group and Egis Projects; Oron Group and Olizky Infrastructure; and Electra, and Shapir Civil and Marine Engineering.

Drivers who regularly use the new section will be entitled to a discount of 40% on the toll. The benefit is intended for frequent users of the road and will apply after it is opened to traffic.

The section is expected to serve communities in the Western Galilee and the Haifa Bay area, as part of the expansion of the Highway 6 network to the north.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.