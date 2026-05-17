SolarEdge revival gains momentum

Israeli solar energy inverter systems company SolarEdge Technologies (Nasdaq: SEDG) saw its share price jump 44.4% in the final two days of trading last week, adding $1.1 billion to its market cap, which is now nearly $3.8 billion. The share price at the end of last week was $61.76, a more than two-year high. SolarEdge has previously traded at much higher prices, and at its peak its market value was close to $20 billion, while the market cap sunk to a low-point of $600 million in late 2024, after the company encountered difficulties from which it has gradually recovered in recent quarters.

SolarEdge, led by CEO Shuki Nir, provides technology for solar energy arrays. Last week’s jump in share price did not follow any specific report issued by the company, which published its first quarter financial results earlier this month. SolarEdge’s rival Enphase Energy also saw its share price rise sharply, by 25.9%, on Thursday and Friday.

Yahoo! Finance believes that the sharp gains by SolarEdge in recent days stem from high demand for the companies' solutions, ahead of a deadline related to tax benefits for solar projects in the US. As the deadline approaches, customers are expected to purchase equipment to qualify for the tax benefit, which should support second-quarter results. According to the company's guidance, it will end the second quarter with revenue of $325-355 million, with an increase in gross profitability (Non-GAAP) reaching 23%-27% compared to 22% in the first quarter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 17, 2026.

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