SpaceIL's Beresheet2 moonshot set for 2024

Israel’s President Rivlin yesterday hosted the launch ceremony for "Beresheet 2, Israel's second spacecraft to the moon.

Following the Beresheet1 project, which crash landed on the moon in April 2019, SpaceIL’s board of directors to begin work on the Beresheet 2 project. As part of the project, a spacecraft consisting of 3 individual spacecraft - an orbiter and two landers, will be launched to the moon in the first half of 2024.

The landers will be designed to touch down on the moon at two different sites, in order to conduct different scientific experiments. The orbiter will orbit the moon for several years and conduct scientific experiments and educational activities vis-à-vis youth in Israel and around the world.

Leading the Beresheet2 project are the Israel Space Agency within the Ministry of Science and Technology and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), which will lead the development, planning and system engineering efforts of the Beresheet 2 project. All of the system integrations within the spacecraft will also be carried out at IAI. These activities will incorporate all of the lessons learned from the development of Beresheet 1 and will implement IAI’s customary quality assurance processes for space projects.

Seeking to include and advance the next generation on a global basis, "Beresheet 2" is expected to be a multi-national mission led by Israel, with participation of additional countries. School and university students from the participating countries will gain access to deep space, will be able to study information arriving from the orbiter spacecraft, and will push their research and experiments forward.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020