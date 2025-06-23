Steep fall in rental ads since start of Iran operation

There has been a large fall in the number of apartments offered for rent since the beginning of the Iran operation, mainly by owners of apartments that do not have protected rooms, according to a study for "Globes" by property management company DiffeRent. According to the study, which deals with rent insurance, it is still not possible to see a significant change in rents themselves.

As part of the study, some 180,000 ads for apartments for rent published annually on the Yad 2, Homeless, and Madlan websites and various social platforms such as Facebook groups and Marketplace were scanned. The study shows that in the week between June 14 and 21, 869 ads were published on online boards, compared to 1,381 ads the week before - down 37%. In apartments with a protected room, which accounted for about 25% of all apartments offered for rent, there was a 33% fall in the number of ads, while in apartments without a protected room, which account for about 75% of all apartments for rent, there was a 38% fall in the number of ads.

Petah Tikva and Ramat Gan are exceptions

There was probably not many rental contracts signed last week, as many landlords understood that the time was not right to rent out apartments under the threat of missiles, and certainly not apartments without protected rooms.

Consequently in most cities hit by Iranian missiles, there was a noticeable fall in the number of ads for renting apartments without a protected room. In Tel Aviv, there was a 47% decrease in the number of ads for apartments without a protected room, while when it comes to apartments with a protected room, the fall was only 24%. In Haifa, the number of ads for renting apartments without a protected room has faqllen since the beginning of the war with Iran by 50%, while for apartments with a protected room, the fall was 40%. In Rehovot, there was a 28% fall in ads for apartments without a protected room and only 7% in apartments with a protected room, in Bat Yam 30% without, and 18% with a protected space.

In Petah Tikva and Ramat Gan, cities that both suffered missile barrages over the past week, the opposite data was recorded (Ramat Gan: 32% decrease with a protected room compared with 24% without; Petah Tikva: 52% with a protected room, and 24% without).

The nationwide supply is also small

According to DiffeRent VP marketing Aviv Sagron, the data from Ramat Gan and Petah Tikva does not change the general trend: "The supply of apartments for rent nationwide was almost 40% lower than the week before the outbreak of the war with Iran, when we are mainly talking about apartments without a protected space that stopped being advertised. There was also a decrease in apartments with a protected space, but it was more modest - only 34%."

Sagron adds, "Landlors of apartments for rent have been more preoccupied with family and work over the last week and less with leasing apartments. However, we see that those whose apartments have a protected space felt a little more comfortable advertising the property."

Future demand in Haifa and Tel Aviv?

The fall in supply is expected to be met with a large increase in demand. As of the end of last week, about 9,000 people had been evacuated from apartments damaged by missile attacks, a large part of them in the Tel Aviv area. For now, most of them have moved to hotels, but it is reasonable to assume that some of them will gradually move to renting in the cities and neighborhoods from which they left. In such a case, it is likely that the rental market in the Tel Aviv and Haifa areas will see a significant increase in demand, which does not bode well for rents.

At the moment, DiffeRent notes that it is not yet possible to discern a clear trend of rent increases in any of the cities surveyed, nor at the national level. In their assessment, "The rent changes may come in the coming weeks, due to the fact that thousands are being evacuated from their homes because of missile strikes and many of them will need alternative housing."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2025.

