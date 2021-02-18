Stratasys acquires UK 3D printing co RP Support

Israel polymer 3D printing solutions company Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) today announced that it has acquired UK-based RP Support (RPS), which provides industrial stereo-lithography 3D printers and solutions. No financial details were disclosed but Stratasys said that it expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive to revenue and non-GAAP per-share earnings by the end of 2021. The company had $308 million in cash at the end of the third quarter and has since acquired 3D print startup Origin for $100 million.

Stratasys says that RPS’ complementary technology further expands its polymer range of solutions across the product life cycle, from concept modeling to manufacturing.

RPS’ Neo line of 3D printers feature laser beam technology that enables build accuracy, feature detail, and low variability across the full extent of a large build platform. All Neo systems are Industry 4.0-ready, with Titanium™ control software that includes a camera, network connectivity, support remote diagnostics, and mid-build parameter customization. The printers can automatically email progress reports on jobs. Stratasys plans to integrate its GrabCAD Print workflow software into future versions of the product.

Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif said, "As businesses accelerate their adoption of additive manufacturing, our goal is providing our global customers with the world’s best and most complete polymer 3D printing portfolio. We believe the Neo products are superior relative to other solutions currently available in the market due to an open choice in resins, low service requirements, and reliable and accurate builds with simple day-to-day operation. With access to our strong global channels and our innovative GrabCAD software, we will bring RPS’ innovative products to many more manufacturing organizations."

"We developed the Neo line to raise the industry standard for the next generation of large-frame industrial stereolithography 3D printers," said RPS Director David Storey. "I’m looking forward to continuing to develop this best-in-class technology with the Stratasys team as we bring our products to a broadened global audience."

Williams Racing, a British Formula 1 racing team, recently acquired multiple Neo 800 3D printers. "The team’s RPS Neo 800 machines ran unmanned over the Christmas break, delivering a huge volume of high-quality parts to our aero test program, a truly astounding achievement," said Williams Racing Operations Director James Colgate. "I wanted to let you know how impressed we have been with our new Neo 3D printers."

Industrial stereo-lithography systems are well-established in the 3D printing industry for applications such as tooling, investment casting patterns, anatomical modeling, orthodontic clear aligner molds and large design parts.

Stratasys's share price has risen 303% since last September including 103% since the start of 2021. The company has a market cap of $2.5 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 18, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021