Strauss buys General Mills Brazil Yoki for $150m

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) is expanding its activity in Brazil with the $150 million acquisition of General Mills Brazil Yoki by its joint venture 3corações (50% owned).

Yoki is one of Brazil’s leading food companies with annual revenue of $400 million through leading local brands like Yoki and Kitanoi. Its focus is on dry food, snacks, cooking solutions and seasonings, with about 65% of sales coming from leading categories in which it operates. The company's products currently reach 100,000 points of sale throughout Brazil.

Behind the deal is not only an expansion of activity, but also an attempt to diversify risks: 3corações is the biggest coffee company in Brazil and has until now operated mainly in the coffee sector - a volatile market that depends on green coffee prices. The acquisition of Yoki will expand the product portfolio to other food sectors, reduce dependence on a single category and build new growth engines. While Yoki currently operates with an external distribution network that reaches 100,000 points of sale, 3corações operates a much broader distribution platform, with over 400,000 points of sale in Brazil.

The move follows a series of acquisitions by 3corações in recent years, as part of a strategy to deepen its grip on the Brazilian market. Strauss Group CEO Shai Babad says "Brazil is a strategic market for us," and stressed plans to expand through leading local brands. Strauss Coffee International also sees the deal as a step that could position 3corações as a more significant player in the dry food market.

Strauss Coffee International CEO Hillel Kramer adds, "Through 3corações strong platform, the company will be able to significantly increase distribution of Yoki products, exploit synergies and build new growth engines in the Brazilian market. As part of the company's journey, it will be able to become one of the largest dry food companies in Brazil."

The transaction is expected to be financed from 3corações' own resources, and is due to be completed by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals in Brazil. Deutsche Bank served as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2026.

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