Swiss to put Beny Steinmetz on trial for alleged corruption

Beny Steinmetz photo: Aviv Hofi
12 Aug, 2019 20:02
Geneva prosecutor Claudio Mascotto is accusing the Israeli billionaire of paying bribes to the wife of the former Guinea president for mining concessions, "Reuters" reports.

Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz and two others will stand trial in Switzerland for suspected corruption. "Reuters" reports the Geneva prosecutor as saying that Steinmetz is alleged to have paid $10 million in bribes for the allocation of mining concessions in Guinea to his BSR Group, between 2005 and 2010.

Geneva prosecutor Claudio Mascotto said, “The attorney general’s office accuses the three of having promised in 2005 and then paid or had bribes paid to one of the wives of former Guinean President Lansana Conte so as to eliminate a competitor and have the contract for mining rights in the Simandou region allocated to Beny Steinmetz Group Resources,”

"Reuters" reports that Steinmetz and the two others will also face forgery charges.

Steinmetz denies the actions attributed to him, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2019

