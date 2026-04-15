Taboola lays off 5% of workforce

Israeli advertising company Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA) will lay off nearly a hundred employees, about 5% of its current workforce of about 2,000 employees. The layoffs will be carried out in the company’s branches in Israel, New York and South America. Estimates are that Taboola’s Tel Aviv branch has about 700 employees and the company is continuing to hire new staff. At this time, the announcement about the layoffs is being made to employees in Israel and in the coming hours to the rest of the employees abroad.

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These are apparently streamlining layoffs and not a specific move that the company is making in the field of AI. The company's stock has fallen by about 25% since the beginning of the year, due to negative investor sentiment towards software companies and since 2022, the company's stock has been trading more or less around a price of $3.

In recent months, the company has been working to launch AI-powered advertising tools, such as "Realize," a performance-based campaign management tool that uses AI to generate creative content, and an answer engine for news sites called DeeperDive. In its 2025 financial statement, the company reported net revenue of $42 million and EBITDA of $127 million, and the company is currently trading at an 8x multiple of profit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2026.

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