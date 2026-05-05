TASE readying for big wave of IPOs this month

After a dry spell lasting several years, a large wave of IPOs is hitting the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). As the positive momentum in the stock market continues, over 20 initial public offerings (IPOs) will move ahead in May, based on the financial statements for 2025, along with dozens of prospectuses for raising debt (bonds).

The issuing companies will come mainly from the real estate sector, along with established and cash-rich companies from the defense, food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. As far as is known, over 30 draft prospectuses have been submitted to the Israel Securities Authority, with the biggest of the imminent IPOs being that of real estate development company Tidhar, led by chairman Gil Geva and CEO Uri Levin (former CEO of Israel Discount Bank). This is the IPO of the largest private real estate company in Israel, which is planned at an estimated company valuation of NIS 7.5 billion before cash.

Also due to issue at relatively high valuations are the Mizrachi family's Bagira Systems, which manufactures military simulators, and the Tannous family's BST real estate company (NIS 3.5 billion valuations each), as well as two industrial companies controlled by the FIMI fund: pharmaceutical company Rafa (NIS 2.2 billion) and food supplement company Galam (NIS 1.5 billion).

Building materials and paint manufacturer Tambour is seeking to return to the stock exchange, with an IPO at an estimated valuation of NIS 2 billion, and the residential real estate company Avisror aims to list at a similar valuation. The long list also includes Rapac Energy (NIS 1.5 billion), the Nagel family's Rustic Bakery, which owns the Pillsbury and Nature Valley brands (NIS 1 billion), Infrastructure company Olizki (NIS 800 million), and the Asian restaurant chain Kisu (less than NIS 500 million) are also planning IPOs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2026.

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