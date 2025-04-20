Buoyant TAT Technologies "no longer under investors' radar"

The share price of Israeli aerospace company TAT Technologies (Nasdaq: TATT; TASE: TATT) rose 13.8% on Wall Street on Thursday (there was no trading for Good Friday) to a record $32.84, giving a market cap of $359.3 million. In aftermarket trading the share price rose a further 6.43%. There was no obvious reason for the jump. Since the start of the year, bucking the market trend, TAT's share price has risen 27.9%.

Investor website "Simply Wall Street" wrote last week that the company is no longer 'under the radar' of investors and added that even though they estimate its earnings multiple is high (32.8), the reason is that investors believe it will continue its trend of increasing profits.

TAT, managed by CEO Igal Zamir, supplies products and services for the maintenance of aircraft, both military and commercial. The company is controlled by FIMI Opportunity Funds, which holds about 26.6% of the shares, after selling part of its holding in TAT to Israeli institutional investors last year. The sale was made at a price of NIS 54.95 per TAT share, while at the end of last week, the share price in TAT was NIS 103.7.

