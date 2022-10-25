Tech job vacancies in Israel down 22%

The number of job vacancies in Israel's tech sector fell 11% in the third quarter of 2022 from the preceding quarter and 22% from the first quarter of 2022, the Central Bureau of statistics reports.

The number of available jobs for computer, electronics, industrial, and machine industrial management engineers fell 5% in the third quarter of 2022 from the preceding quarter, while the number of jobs for program developers fell 6% to 9,369 at the end of September. In August there were 10,089 job vacancies for program developers and 10,130 jobs in July. In July 2021 there were 10,294 job vacancies for program developers, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

These latest figures support the concerns regarding a slowdown in Israel's tech sector as more and more companies in the field announce layoffs. This week alone cybersecurity company Snyk, vision aid company Orcam said it is laying off 16% of its workforce, digital health company Antidote and NCR Israel (formerly Retalix) announced a combined total of 400 layoffs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2022.

