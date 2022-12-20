Tech job vacancies in Israel fall

The latest figures for job vacancies in Israel between September and November 2022 published by the Central Bureau of Statistics show a decline in vacancies in the tech sector. The number of job vacancies for programmers was 7,749, down 9% from August-October 2022, while the number of job vacancies for electrical and computer engineers was 11,802, down 8%. There was a 4% rise in job vacancies for network and computer systems technicians.

In recent months many Israeli tech companies have imposed layoffs or frozen new hiring and demand for new programmers and other tech staff has been declining since April.

In the past month alone Aqua Security laid off 65 employees or 10% of its workforce including 20 employees in Israel. DataRails has laid off 30 employees, 15% of its workforce, including eight employees in Israel, while perimeter 81 has laid off 20 employees, most of them in Israel. Cognyte has laid off 5% of its workforce of 100.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the fall in job vacancies is not unique to the tech sector, and is typical for most industries. The overall number of job vacancies in November fell to 141,172 from 144,652 in October.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 20, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.