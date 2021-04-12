Teddy Sagi Group appoints Motti Peleg as Layam CEO

Teddy Sagi Group has appointed Motti Peleg as the new Layam CEO. Layam operates in Israel's duty free market and the provision of equipment and goods to ships docking in the country's ports.

Peleg (44) served until recently as the CFO of Gitam BBDO, one of Israel's largest advertising and media marketing groups. Among other things, in his role at Gitam, he was involved in setting up eRetail China Ltd, which specializes in introducing Israeli brands into the Chinese market. Prior to that Peleg was CFO of the Sakal Group and led the first round of the Group's debt settlement with the banks.

In his latest role, Peleg will replace Shay Tangi, who last year was appointed CEO of Fiver, the retail arm of the Teddy Sagi Group, which includes Layam. Tangi will now serve as Layam Chairman.

Layam, which was founded in 1936, has two main activities: duty free stores and the provision of equipment and goods to ships docking at Israeli ports.

Layam's duty free activities include duty free stores at Ben Gurion airport, duty free stores at Israel's various ports, the duty free store for diplomats in Tel Aviv, duty free stores on passenger ships and providing duty free products to various organizations such as airlines, UN forces and commercial enterprises. At Ben Gurion airport, Layam operates the toy stores in Terminal 3 and in Terminal 1 as well as the souvenir store and the children's fashion store in Terminal 3. The toy store is considered the world's largest toy store (about 300 square meters) operating in a duty free setting.

As part of its maritime operations, Layam provides equipment and goods docking in Israel's ports and is one of the most important suppliers in this field in the entire Mediterranean basin. The company competes against its counterpart companies operating out of Mediterranean ports, mainly in ports in Cyprus, Greece and Turkey.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 12, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021