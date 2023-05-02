Tel Aviv light rail won't launch in May

The Tel Aviv light rail Red Line will not begin commercial operations in May, due to the slow pace of the final trials, sources familiar with the matter have told "Globes." The Red Line is currently undergoing final trials, which began on April 8 and were due to take 45 days. But progress has been slow especially due to the large number of holidays in April and among other things there have not been enough days of training for drivers.

In addition, there have delays in training drivers at the Medical Institute for Road Safety and journeys simulating normal operating days have still not been conducted. Only in the next two weeks, will journeys begin that are similar to the reality of planned operations. On top of all this, the malfunctions in the signaling systems, previously reported by "Globes," which caused the stops trains to make emergency stops, have not ended, although they have improved significantly. Minister of Transport Miri Regev is currently touring the line and being updated on the latest developments.

NTA VP systems and technology Efi Kalifa has announced his resignation after 8 years at the company and he is expected to step down after commercial operations begin.

The Tel Aviv light rail Red Line runs from Petah Tikva via Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, and Tel Aviv to Bat Yam. After years of delays, work finally began on the project in 2015 and was due to be completed at the end of 2021. The project, which has cost NIS 18.7 billion, has since been postponed many times.

"Globes" has reported that the NIS 1 billion previously allocated to extend the Red Line further south to Tel Aviv, will now be re-allocated to the five year road building plan.

NTA has declined to comment on the report.

