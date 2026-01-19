Tel Aviv penthouse fetches NIS 34.6m

Real estate developers Chen and Itay Gindi and Rami Shbiro, who have a joint project in north Tel Aviv, report that they have sold a 330 square meter duplex penthouse on the 29th and 30th floors at 15 Einstein Street for NIS 34.6 million. The penthouse, which also includes a 110 square meter balcony and private swimming pool, was sold to a local businessperson and his family who currently live in a house in the Sharon region. The deal reflects a price of NIS 90,000 per square meter. The penthouse is scheduled to be ready for occupancy in 30 months.

The project, called Einstein TLV, is being built by Electra Construction and consists of a 30-floor high-rise alongside a 12-floor building with 180 apartments. Adjacent on Einstein Street two 25-floor residential towers will be built and three 14-floor building with 560 housing units as well as commercial, leisure and entertainment space.

Alongside these new buildings will be an outdoor Olympic swimming pool, a basketball arena, fitness rooms and spa. The entire area has been designed by architect Moshe Tsur with interior design and shared spaces designed by Dana Oberson.

