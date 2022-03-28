Tel Aviv plans to double curbside parking tariffs

Tel Aviv - Yafo Municipality plans to nearly double the price of blue and white curbside parking for residents from outside of the city from NIS 6.30 an hour to NIS 12. The municipality is still developing the plan and has no date yet for it to come into effect.

As part of a study on the matter, the Tel Aviv - Yafo Municipality found that the tariffs currently being charged are at least 75% below the real price for parking (NIS 6 per hour instead of NIS 24 per hour in Ahuzat Hahof car parks in the city center) and between NIS 30- 50 per hour for private car parks).

Tel Aviv - Yafo Municipality also believes that like other major cities in the developed world, cheap parking only provides an incentive for people to bring their cars into the city and the current cheap curbside parking encourages that, which also counter government policy.

At the same time, Tel Aviv is introducing more public transport lanes and bicycle paths to provide alternatives to the car and later this year the light rail Red Line is due to open with the Purple and Green Lines to follow in years to come. Ridesharing alternatives like Bubble have also been introduced.

Tel Aviv - Yafo Municipality has reduced the number of parking spaces in the city center by 2,200 over the past five years while 11,900 spaces have been added in private lots.

As part of the Economic Arrangements Law enacted by the Knesset in November, the Ministries of Finance and Transport insisted on a reform of local authority parking tariffs. The reform involves two stages: the first already in force has ended the maximum price restriction of NIS 6.30 per hour for blue and white curbside parking. The second stage, which will come into force in 2024, and only apply to cities with a population of more than 40,000, will only allow car owners to park for free in their own residential zone rather than throughout the city.

