The Economist: Tel Aviv slips in expensive city rankings

Tel Aviv has slipped to eighth place in The Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Worldwide Cost of Living rankings for 2023. Tel Aviv has fallen sharply from third place last year and top place as the world's most expensive city in 2021.

The EIU stressed, "Our survey was conducted before the start of the Israel-Hamas war, which has affected the exchange rates in Israel and may have made it harder to procure some goods in Tel Aviv, thereby affecting prices."

The EIU ranked 173 cities worldwide. Singapore, which was in top spot last year with New York, tied for top place this year with Zurich. New York fell to third spot with Geneva. Hong Kong was fifth, Los Angeles sixth, Paris seventh and Tel Aviv tied for eighth spot with Copenhagen. San Francisco rounded out the top ten.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 30, 2023.

