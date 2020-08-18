Tel Aviv unveils latest vision for Kikar Atarim

During a public Zoom conference, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality's engineering staff has presented a policy document for the city's shoreline between Tel Aviv Marina and the Gordon swimming pool. The major attention was focused on the plans for Kikar Atarim, which have been frozen and downsized due to protracted court proceedings, but have now been unveiled in this document. The plans presented yesterday evening reflect the final version revealed one year ago for the renewal of Kikar Atarim.

The city engineers were at pains to point out that they were presenting a document and not the final plans. The document, which was prepared following many meetings with professionals and local residents, will be a version on which the plans are based for presentation to the Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Committee.

The plan preferred by the municipality involves demolishing and rebuilding the entire square and restoring Herbert Samuel Street back to the surface. A 6.5-floor public building would be constructed at the western end of Ben Gurion Boulevard with the public square rebuilt and dropping gradually with gardens to the sea. There would be an underground public car park and two 25-floor towers on each side of the opening down to the sea. 50% of the buildings will be allocated for housing and 50% for hotels.

The current Kikar Atarim was designed in the early 70s by the architect Yaakov Rechter. The 6.75 acre site includes a hotel, multi-purpose buildings, stores and restaurants, multi-purpose buildings, a gas station and car park and a large public square overlooking the sea linked to a ramp from Ben Gurion Boulevard. Over the past decade, the entire area has degenerated and has become an eyesore and blights in one of the city's most desirable locations. Most of the commercial outlets have shut down and the square is largely abandoned.

In a statement the engineering department said, "This is not the final agreed project but principles that are very important to us. We judge things through the public prism. It has been very important for us to put all the knowhow we have gained over the years on the table."

The architect Alon Matos had presented two other alternatives that were rejected by the municipality. The first plan involved retaining the existing square while improving access from Ben Gurion Boulevard. The second plan involved extending the existing road beneath Kikar Atarim until Gordon Street while creating larger public spaces along the sea front.

Following successful legal challenges, the latest plans are a significant reduction from the four towers that were originally planned - one of 36-floors, one of 31-floors and two of 26-floors.

