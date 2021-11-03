Tel Aviv's David Kempinski hotel to open in February

The David Kempinski Tel Aviv will open its doors in February 2022. The 34-floor seafront five-start luxury hotel is at 51 Hayarkon Street in the heart of the city. The hotel has 250 rooms, of which 56 are suites including the David triplex penthouse, spread over 450 square meters on three floors with a private swimming pool.

This is the 80th hotel being opened worldwide by the luxury David Kempinski chain, and the first in Israel. The veteran European chain has said that The David Kempinski Tel Aviv will be one of its landmark hotels over the next decade.

Guy Klaiman has been appointed general manager of The David Kempinski Tel Aviv, having until recently served as general manager of the Ritz Carlton in Herzliya.

The David Kempinski Tel Aviv was designed by Feigin Architects with interiors by Ara Design. The hotel includes two business lobbies, one of which will also be open to the public. The David Kempinski Tel Aviv has five restaurants, a spa, swimming pool and more.

Prices start from NIS 1,500-1,700 per night, not including breakfast, climbing to NIS 3,000 per night for more spacious rooms, and the more expensive suites range between NIS 10,000 up to NIS 16,000 per night.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2021.

