Teva jumps ahead of Q3 results

The share price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 8.1% last week on Wall Street, giving a market cap of $23.5 billion. Since the stock’s low-point in 2025 in April, the share price has risen over 60%.

The Israeli pharmaceutical company, managed by CEO Richard Francis, will publish its third quarter financial results on Wednesday. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts expect revenue to be similar to the corresponding quarter of 2024 - $4.33 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.67, down $0.02 from the corresponding quarter.

According to the Wall Street Journal, out of 10 analysts covering Teva stock, nine are positive and one is negative, and the average price target is $25.57 - a, 24.9% premium on the current share price. Last week, Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding published a review ahead of Teva's report and addressed the issue of the IRA legislation designed to lower drug prices in the US, among other things, in the pharmaceutical sector. Ding notes that investors will focus on what Teva management said about the impact on the drug Austedo (a branded drug for movement disorders) and estimates that the company's forecast for $2.5 billion in Austedo sales in 2027 will likely not change. This ieven though the price of the drug is expected to fall.

Ding gives a "Buy" recommendation for Teva's stock with a price target of $24, a premium of 17.2%. At the same time, Teva announced that it has won an Excellence Award at the Economist Group’s EuroFinance Treasury conference, for the company's cash optimization and working capital management.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2025.

