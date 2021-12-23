Teva launches generic nasal spray for opioid overdose

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) today announced the launch of a first-to-market generic version of Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray), in the US.

Teva said that aloxone hydrochloride nasal spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of opioid emergencies such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness, or not being able to respond.

With nearly 550 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market, and holds the leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with 100 pending first-to-files in the US Currently, 1 in 12 generic prescriptions dispensed in the US is filled with a Teva generic product.

Teva is currently facing legal proceedings throughout the US in cases alleging its involvement in the manufacture and distribution of highly addictive opioid painkillers.

