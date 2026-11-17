Two months ago, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) completed a technical move, in which the Israeli company announced the transition to a direct listing of its ordinary shares for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (TASE), rather than trading in ADSs (American Depositary Shares). At the time, the company estimated that this move could expand its global shareholder base and allow inclusion in major stock indices.

Teva is now expected to join a prominent index in the near future. LSEG, the operator of the Russell indices, has published a preliminary list of anticipated index adjustments. Teva appears on this list as a stock that will join the Russell 1000, an index of the 1,000 largest companies (large-cap) within the Russell index family. The index provider notes that, as of December 2025, nearly $12.5 trillion in assets were benchmarked against Russell indices.

According to the data, the aggregate market cap of the companies included in the index reaches about $77.5 trillion.

The indices are updated twice a year, in June and December. Inclusion in the index should generate demand for Teva shares. LSEG indicates that the companies joining the index in the upcoming update hail from the technology and healthcare sectors (5 companies, including Teva), the industrial sector (4), and the consumer sector (2), with one additional company each from the communications, financial, real estate, and utility sectors. Alongside Teva, other companies set to join the index include NXP and Shopify.

Currently, the largest companies in the Russell 1000 include Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, and SpaceX. The largest pharmaceutical company currently in the index is Eli Lilly. Teva is currently trading at a market cap of $49.7 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

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