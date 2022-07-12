Time Out: Tel Aviv drops out of world's 10 best cities

Tel aviv has been relegated from the world's 10 best cities in the 2022 ranking of "Time Out." Tel Aviv, trhe only Israeli city in the ranking, was 8th in 2021 but has slipped to 31 this year, out of the 53 cities ranked.

Despite its relatively low ranking, Tel Aviv was placed second in the "most enjoyable city" category behind Chicago in first place. Among the reasons given for Tel Aviv's high ranking in this category was the number of free experiences available including yoga lesson in the Gordon swimming pool, live performances, and weekend buses. Also mentioned were the abundance of good restaurants, such as Raz Rahav's Tirza, George and John in Jaffa, and Fed and Bev.

In a survey published by "Time Out" ahead of the rankings, 78% of residents said the city is enjoyable and 93% recommended the city's restaurants and bars.

The ranking, published annually by "Time out" strives to examine the quality of life in cities around the world. This year, to mark the reopening of the world to international travel after the Covid pandemic, the ranking also related to the tourism experience and not just the experiences of permanent residents, with greater weight given to museums, night life and restaurants.

Ranked first this year was Scottish capital Edinburgh, followed by Chicago, Medellin, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Prague, Marrakech, Berlin, Montreal and Copenhagen.

