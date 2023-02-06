Tourism to Israel begins 2023 strongly

Israel recorded 271,400 entries into the country in January 2023, of which 257,400 were tourists who stayed at least one night, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics. This is sharply higher than 46,700 entries into the country in January 2022 when there were still severe restrictions on entry into Israel because of the Covid pandemic. In January 2020, just before the pandemic struck, there was a record 330,000 entries into the country including 308,500 tourists who stayed at least one night.

RELATED ARTICLES Kenny Rozenberg bets on El Al's booking boom

Israel recorded 2.9 million entries into the country in 2022, of which 2.7 million were tourists who stayed at least one night, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics. Restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists into Israel were only fully removed in May 2022 and as a result tourist numbers still have a long way to go to surpass the record 4.9 million entries into Israel in 2019 before the pandemic including a record 4.5 million tourists who stayed at least one night.

At the same time the number of Israelis traveling abroad now exceeds pre- pandemic levels. In January 2023, Israelis made 611,100 trips abroad, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics, compared with 185,400 trips abroad when travel restrictions still applied and the previous January record of 543,000 in 2020 before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 6, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.