Tower jumps on Nvidia silicon photonics deal

The share price of Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 14.6% on Thursday and Friday on Wall Street after weakening earlier in the week. Overall last week the stock rose 3.2% to $139, giving a market cap of a record $15.6 billion.

On Thursday, Tower reported an intriguing collaboration with AI chip giant Nvidia. Tower, which manufactures chips that are required for components in data centers reported a collaboration with Nvidia to supply silicon photonics (SiPho) components for optical communication modules for AI infrastructures and data centers. The components that Tower will provide will be used in 1.6 terabytes per second optical communication modules for AI data centers for Nvidia's network infrastructures.

Tower said that its silicon photonics platform features data rates that are up to twice as high compared to previous Silicon Photonics solutions, and provides leading bandwidth and throughput for optical connectivity, which significantly accelerates AI performance on these infrastructures.

Tower, led by CEO Russell Ellwanger, will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Wednesday and analysts' forecasts are for annual revenue of $1.57 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.18.

Ellwanger said that Tower continues to invest significantly to provide customers with leading performance, scalability and manufacturing capabilities on a global scale. Nvidia SVP networking Gilad Shainer said that the collaboration with Tower supports the company’s supply chain and solution portfolio and enables the construction and optimization of innovative infrastructures for AI applications at scale.

