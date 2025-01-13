Turkish Airlines still saving Tel Aviv flight slots

Turkish Airlines halted Israel operations with the outbreak of the war in October 2023. Even so the airline has decided to save its flight slots at Ben Gurion airport. In the aviation industry, slots - reserved times for takeoffs and landings at airports - are an expensive and valuable resource - and one of an airline's most important assets. Keeping slots will allow Turkish Airlines the right to operate at Ben Gurion airport.

But if the airline does not use the slots this summer, it will be in danger of losing them.

Retaining slots by foreign airlines is not unusual. Many airlines that have suspended operations in Israel have chosen to save their slots, but the predicament of Turkish Airlines is slightly different. As a government company, its decisions are influenced by the considerations of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. So, it is likely that Turkish Airlines will not use its slots for political reasons. Since the start of the war, as part of a policy of support for Hamas, the airline's operations at Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended, and there is no real prospect of its resumption.

In 2023 Turkish Airlines was the fourth biggest carrier at Ben Gurion airport

The absence of Turkish Airlines is deeply felt at Ben Gurion airport. According to data from the Israel Airports Authority, in the summer of 2023, the airline was one of the biggest carriers in Israel. Prior to October 7, 2023, Turkish Airlines operated over 10 daily flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul.

In July-August 2023, over 5% of passengers on flights in and out of Ben Gurion airport, used Turkish Airlines, making it the fourth biggest carrier operating flights to Tel Aviv.

Aviation industry sources believe that in March, Turkish Airlines will be required to decide if it plans resuming Israel operations and if so, on what scale? Estimates are that even if it does resume flights to Tel Aviv, the number of flights will be cut to one third of its previous flights, far from the scale of operations before the war. Retaining its flight slots so far demonstrates that Turkish Airlines is still keeping its options open but whether it will ever use the slots remains unclear.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.