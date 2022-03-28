Two Border Police killed in Hadera attack

Two Israeli Border Police officers were killed last night in an attack by terrorist gunmen in Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera at about 8.30pm. The terrorists were shot dead after a gun battle with the Border Police.

The Border Police Officers, a woman and a man, were named as Shirel Abukarat from Netanya and Yezen Falah from the Druze village of Kisra-Sumei in the Western Galilee. Both were 19.

In addition, Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera reported that six injured people were brought to the hospital including two seriously injured, one with medium injuries and three people with light injuries. Magen David Adom said that two more people with very light injuries and others suffering from shock were treated at the scene.

The two terrorist gunmen were Israeli Arabs from Umm El-Fahm. "Reuters" reported that ISIS posted responsibility for the attack on its Telegram account.

Searches and arrests were being carried out in the town and police checkpoints have been set up on Road 65 - the Wadi Ara Highway, and Road 4 at the entrances to Hadera.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Israel for a summit with Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid and four Arab foreign ministers, tweeted, "We condemn today's terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel. Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims."

Last night's attack followed last week's terror attack in which four people were killed - three stabbed and one run over - by an Israeli Arab from the Negev Bedouin town of Hura.

