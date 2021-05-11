Two killed in Israel as Gaza rocket barrage intensifies

Two women have been killed in Israel in separate rocket strikes in Ashkelon as the barrage of rocket fire from Gaza intensified earlier today. 74 Israelis were injured from rocket fire including two seriously and two with medium injuries as rockets struck Israeli towns and villages around the Gaza Strip and also reached as far north as Ashdod. More than 300 rockets have reportedly been fired into Israel today.

The Israel Air Force has continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip today with the Palestinians reporting 27 killed. Israel says that several senior Hamas military figures have died in targeted killings.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "The strength and the pace of attacks will be intensified in the coming hours. We are in the midst of a campaign. Since yesterday the IDF has launched hundreds of attacks on Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. We have hit many of their quality targets."

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said, "For every day that there is firing on Israeli citizens, we will push back the terrorist organizations by years. We won't stop until the quiet returns."

