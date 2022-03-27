Two murdered in Hadera terror attack

Two Israeli passersby - a man and a woman - were killed this evening in an attack by terrorist gunmen in Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera at about 8.30pm. The terrorists were shot dead after a gun battle with the Border Police. Three police were injured.

Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera reported that six injured people were brought to the hospital including two seriously injured, one with medium injuries and three people with light injuries. Magen David Adom said that two more people with very light injuries and others suffering from shock were treated at the scene.

The two terrorist gunmen were Israeli Arabs from Umm El-Fahm. Searches and arrests are being carried out in the town and police checkpoints have been set up on Road 65 - the Wadi Ara Highway, and Road 4 at the entrances to Hadera.

Tonight's attack followed last week's terror attack in which four people were killed - three stabbed and one run over - by an Israeli Arab from the Negev Bedouin town of Hura.

