Tzachi Abu sells stake in planned power plant

Ari Real Estate (TASE: ARIN), controlled by Israeli real estate tycoon Tzachi Abu and Avni Sapirim, controlled by the Ben Zaken family, are selling 50.1% of the planned Orot Yizhak power station, which will be built on land belonging to the Menashe Regional Council. The valuation of the power station on paper is NIS 740 million, and after construction its valuation could reach NIS 1.1 billion.

Following the deal, Ari Real Estate unit Mifrasim will hold only about 30% of the power plant and 20% will remain with Avni Sapirim. The purchaser is energy company Rapac ((TASE: RPAC) owned by the Oren family. In August, it was reported that Mivtach Shamir’s energy division was in talks to buy the plant, though those negotiations were unsuccessful. The parties intend to build a data center near the project.

Rapac will pay NIS 370 million to Ari Real Estate and Avnei Sapirim for the 50.1% stake at a valuation of NIS 740 million for the power plant in the planning phase. Should the power plant receive a final building permit from the Planning Administration, the partners will pay an additional NIS 300 million for the land, owned by the Israel Land Authority (ILA), bringing the valuation to NIS 1.04 billion, including further costs associated with the planning process, and the total value of the power plant will reach NIS 1.1 billion. According to the current plans, the facility is designed to have a generation capacity of 850 megawatts. Should the power plant be further expanded by an additional 850 megawatts (reaching a total capacity of 1.7 gigawatts), the companies will receive an additional NIS 180 million.

Objections to the power station

The project has cleared the government’s qualification stage, gaining approval in principle for future construction. Ari Real Estate and Avnei Sapirim won the ILA tender for the power plant’s development but the project is now undergoing the planning process in the National Planning Committee. It remains unclear when final approval will be granted, and when construction will begin.

The power plant faces opposition from the Emek Hefer and Menashe Regional Councils, as several other power plants are slated for construction in their jurisdictions. The government is expected to authorize construction of 13 power plants in the central region in the coming years. This initiative is intended to meet Israel’s energy demands, driven by development of data centers and the transition to electric vehicles as well as the country’s ongoing demographic and economic growth.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2025.

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