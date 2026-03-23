Uber Eats gears up for Israel launch

Preparations for the entry of US food delivery service Uber Eats into Israel are moving up a gear. Users of the app who check it from time to time will see a landing page that says, "We will arrive soon, we are always expanding our coverage area. It is worth checking back in the future."

According to a senior market source who spoke to "Globes," the company is "warming up," and according to estimates, it will begin its business activities in Israel shortly after the war ends.

An initial website in Hebrew was opened in July 2025, but this month it was updated again, and at the same time a dedicated website for couriers in Hebrew was set up to start hiring employees.

The aim, according to the same source, is to enter the market aggressively while emphasizing the issue of price. This means: fewer commissions for restaurants - and fewer delivery fees and operating costs for customers. In some cases, "Globes" has learned, no delivery fees will be charged to consumers at all.

Dialogue with market players

The leading apps in Israel’s fast food delivery sector today are Wolt (which leads the market by a large margin), Ten Bis and Mishloha. According to market sources familiar with the details, Uber Eats' model will provide a counterpoint to the commission model that Wolt charges from the businesses it works with, of 27%-30% on each order.

Sources in the field say that Uber Eats' dialogue with restaurants in Israel is ongoing, alongside dialogue with local players in operating delivery and distribution networks. The acceleration towards the company's entry into the country stems, among other things, from the high demand for home delivery food orders, but also from the Israel Competition Authority's aggressive stance against Wolt, as shown by its decision to force it to sell food retail chain Wolt Market. It is possible that Uber Eats realizes that Wolt is vulnerable in Israel, and that a window of opportunity has been created that will allow them to more easily enter the competition and challenge Wolt's dominance.

The Competition Authority’s decision last month determined, after negotiations, that the exemption from the restrictive arrangement granted to Wolt over the past few years has been revoked, and that it must sell Walt Market to another holder. The reason for this stems from the platform's hybrid nature, which on the one hand holds a retail arm with dozens of branches - and on the other hand allows supermarkets and other pharmacy and marketing chains to compete with it on the platform.

The Competition Commissioner, Adv. Michal Cohen, ruled, among other things, that the new owner of Wolt Market must change the company's name after the acquisition. So far, it is not known who is the candidate to buy the company, but sources believe it will be a relatively small company, or one that does not belong directly to the retail sector - and not necessarily one of the large and well-known food retailers. At the same time, Wolt is entering new areas, and about a month ago it officially launched Benefits - a catering service for employees, which is similar in its model to that of Ten Bis and Cibus, and it is working to add more employers to the new service.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2026.

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