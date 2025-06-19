UBS: Israel rises in global wealth rankings

Israel was ranked 17th in the UBS 2025 Global Wealth Report with average wealth of $284,000 per adult in 2024, up 7.8% in real terms, measured in local currency, from 2023 when Israel was ranked 18th.

The Swiss bank said that median wealth in Israel in 2024 grew by over 12%, while median wealth skyrocketed 30%, the fifth highest performance in 2024 in the UBS sample of 56 countries. UBS notes that the difference between average and median wealth growth means that higher wealth brackets in Israel have seen their wealth grow even faster than Israelis in the middle of the wealth scale. UBS adds that over 80% of Israel’s gross personal wealth is invested in financial assets, the second-highest value in its sample.

UBS said that in Israel, "Non-financial assets such as housing and land make up barely 30% of gross wealth, while debt stands at just under 12%. Subtracting debt from the sum of gross financial and non-financial debt results in net wealth. Israel ranks 17th in average wealth per adult, at just over $284,000, and 25th in median wealth per adult, with close to $89,000.

Israel had some 186,000 millionaires (in US dollar terms) at the end of 2024, UBS says, a 2.9% increase on the previous year.

Looking further ahead, UBS anticipates the volume of wealth transfers from one generation to the next and within the same generation (from widow/er to spouse) to reach $154 billion over the next few decades, representing nearly 9% of the country’s total personal wealth.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 19, 2025.

