UK Co-Op supermarket chain to boycott Israeli goods

The Co-Op has become the first supermarket chain in the UK to impose a boycott on Israeli goods due to the war in Gaza, the British media have reported. The chain's members voted a month ago by a 73% majority at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to stop stocking products sourced from Israel on its shelves in its more than 2,300 branches around the UK. The chain had previously decided not to sell products originating in Jewish West Bank settlements, but has now expanded the boycott to Israeli products in general.

In doing so, Israel joins a list of countries that the chain - which tries to promote an ethical and fair image - is boycotting, including Russia and Iran. The chain noted that there are "internationally recognized" human rights violations by Israel. The list compiled by the chain includes about 100 Israeli products that it will gradually stop stocking, starting this month, including carrots and mangoes.

The chain said that the boycott was not expected to affect its financial results, as it concerns a "few" of the products it sells. Co-Op chair Debbie White said, "This policy, which has been developed over the past year is a clear demonstration of our co-operative values in action, where the voices of our members have been listened to and then acted upon. "We are committed, where we can, to removing products and ingredients that come from countries where there is an international consensus that their values are incompatible with ours."

The list of countries banned also includes Somalia, Syria and North Korea. The UK "Daily Mail," which reported on the decision, said that during pro-Palestinian protests in Britain last year, activists vandalized avocados, hummus and dates that came from Israel, and were on the shelves of a branch of UK supermarket chain Waitrose.

