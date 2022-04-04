Unemployment in Israel fell sharply in March

The unemployment rate in Israel fell to 3.2% in the first half of March, down from 4% in the second half of February, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. There were 136,000 jobseekers in the first half of March, which was similar to the number of job vacancies, so that the Israeli economy is close to full employment.

At the same time, the unemployment rate under the broad definition fell to 4.7% in the first half of March from 5.8% in the second half of February.

In terms of participation in the workforce in Israel of the working age population, this figure rose to 61.8% in the first half of March from 61.4% in the second half of February.

