Unemployment in Israel still far above pre-Covid levels

Job center Rishon Lezion Photo: Aviva Gantzer
26 Sep, 2021 15:20
Current broad unemployment of 7.8% is the more than double the 3.4% rate of unemployment that there was in Israel at the end of 2019.

Unemployment in Israel in the second half of August rose from 5.3% to 5.6%, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. At the same time, broad unemployment, which includes those on unpaid leave, fell from 8.1% to 7.8%.

These figures are not contradictory but reflect a trend whereby people on unpaid leave (temporarily unemployed) are either returning to work or becoming permanently unemployed.

Current broad unemployment of 7.8% is the more than double the 3.4% rate of unemployment that there was in Israel at the end of 2019, before the Covid pandemic struck.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 26, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

