Unemployment in Israel still far above pre-Covid levels

Unemployment in Israel in the second half of August rose from 5.3% to 5.6%, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. At the same time, broad unemployment, which includes those on unpaid leave, fell from 8.1% to 7.8%.

These figures are not contradictory but reflect a trend whereby people on unpaid leave (temporarily unemployed) are either returning to work or becoming permanently unemployed.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel worse hit by Covid unemployment than OECD average

Current broad unemployment of 7.8% is the more than double the 3.4% rate of unemployment that there was in Israel at the end of 2019, before the Covid pandemic struck.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 26, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021